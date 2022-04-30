Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $92,187,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.