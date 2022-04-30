University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

