UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Price Target Raised to €36.80

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €35.50 ($38.17) to €36.80 ($39.57) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.