Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of VLNS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

