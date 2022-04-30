Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of VLNS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.