ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.91

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.91 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 73,721 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £17.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.88.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
