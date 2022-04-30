ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.91

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.91 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 73,721 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £17.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.88.

Get ValiRx alerts:

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; VAL301, a peptide ingredient that in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.