Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 933,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.