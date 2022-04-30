Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Value Line stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.10. Value Line has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $91.72.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

