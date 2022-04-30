Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,646,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

