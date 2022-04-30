Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $250.18 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

