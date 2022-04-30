Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 990,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,725. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.00.

