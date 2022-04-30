VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James dropped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 509.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.