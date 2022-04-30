Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,846. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

