Velo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609,069.00 (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Velo has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and approximately $609,069.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.07267770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 27,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

