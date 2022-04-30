Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,179,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

