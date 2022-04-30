Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Ayro worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ayro by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ayro by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 749.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 1,941.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYRO stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,232.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

