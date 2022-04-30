Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $309.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

