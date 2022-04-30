Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

