Verge (XVG) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Verge has a market cap of $142.84 million and $2.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00260651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,054,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

