Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,846. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

