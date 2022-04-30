Viacoin Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $3,318.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00260199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

