Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.06

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.06 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 91.79 ($1.17). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 70,218 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £25.93 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

