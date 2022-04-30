VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.86

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and traded as low as $70.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 240,010 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

