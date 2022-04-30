VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.86

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and traded as low as $70.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 240,010 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
