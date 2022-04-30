Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

