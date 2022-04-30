Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.88 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.