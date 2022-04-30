Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

