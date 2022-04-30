Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

