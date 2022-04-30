Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 104.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 61.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 165,515 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $496,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 293,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 0.17. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

