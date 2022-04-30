VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of VMW traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,727. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

