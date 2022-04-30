Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.87) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.54 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £34.47 billion and a PE ratio of -243.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.09. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.