Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Issue $0.63 Dividend

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6253 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.
VONOY stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.
