Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Issue $0.63 Dividend

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6253 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

VONOY stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

