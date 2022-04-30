Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Issue $0.63 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6253 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

VONOY stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Dividend History for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.