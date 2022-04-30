Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,832.86

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $8,832.86 and $345.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

