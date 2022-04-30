Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research firms have commented on VOYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Voya Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
