Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Voya Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

