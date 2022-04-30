VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. VTEX has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

