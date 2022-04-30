W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.18-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. 2,377,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

