Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

