Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

