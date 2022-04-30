Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,653,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.76. 162,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

