Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 54,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. 7,029,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,288. The company has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

