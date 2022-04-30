Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,251 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock remained flat at $$24.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

