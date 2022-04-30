Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Cap of $201,111.79

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $43.03 or 0.00111439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $201,111.79 and approximately $68,000.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

