Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 50,944 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

