Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

