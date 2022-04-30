Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

