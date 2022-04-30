Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $286,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

