Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $163.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.