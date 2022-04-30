Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

LULU opened at $354.63 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.