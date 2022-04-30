Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.