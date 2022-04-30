Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

