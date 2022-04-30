Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.72 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.58 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

