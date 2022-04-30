Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.74 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,313 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.18 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.